Elise Mertens defeated No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina for the second time in six meetings to reach the third round of the Miami Open, while Paula Badosa and Zheng Qinwen also advanced.

Elise Mertens overturned a poor history against Daria Kasatkina to upset the No.8 seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open.

Kasatkina had led the head-to-head 4-1 coming into the match, with Mertens' sole prior victory coming in the second round of New Haven 2017. The Belgian did not win a set in their next three encounters, a pattern that continued when she dropped the opening set from a 3-0 double-break up.

However, Mertens bounced back as Kasatkina, who received a medical time-out towards the end of the second set, began to ail. She had lost her first-set lead thanks to a cascade of 28 unforced errors, but tightened her game up significantly in the second, during which she conceded only four points on serve. In the second and third sets combined, Mertens reduced her error count to 17.

No.39-ranked Mertens deployed smart tactics in the decider as Kasatkina's energy visibly sapped away. Extending the rallies relentlessly, she broke down Kasatkina's forehand to break in the first game. A double fault from Kasatkina handed over the double-break lead for 5-2, and Mertens sealed victory with her third ace of the day.

The result was Mertens' 10th career Top 10 win, and first since she defeated Simona Halep in the third round of Madrid 2021. She will next face either No.29 seed Petra Martic or Wang Xiyu as she bids to reach the Miami last 16 for the second time.

More Day 3 highlights: Badosa d. Siegemund | Q.Zheng d. Begu

Elsewhere, No.21 seed Paula Badosa advanced after a 2-hour, 51-minute battle against qualifier Laura Siegemund 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2. Badosa, a quarterfinalist here last year, survived an array of outstanding volleys and drop shots from the German qualifier to level their head-to-head at two wins apiece. Badosa will next face either Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina for the second time this month, or Anna Kalinskaya.

No.23 seed Zheng Qinwen made a winning return to action to defeat Irina-Camelia Begu 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Chinese 20-year-old was forced to withdraw from Dubai and Indian Wells over the past month due to an abdominal injury, but shook off first-set rust and survived a series of lung-busting third-set rallies to advance. She will next face either No.12 seed Liudmila Samsonova or qualifier Viktorija Golubic.