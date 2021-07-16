The two-time International Hall of Fame inductee is largely recognized for her lifelong endeavor to champion women’s rights and her tireless advocacy for equal pay.

Fifty years after Billie Jean King helped form the WTA, she was nominated by the Washington D.C. legislation for a Congressional Gold Medal.

King, who famously beat Bobby Riggs in the Battle of Sexes exhibition in 1973, would become the first female athlete to be honored with this distinction.

“I am honored to be considered for the Congressional Gold Medal,” King said. “I want to thank Rep. Fitzpatrick, Rep. Sherrill and the USTA for their leadership and support of the effort as we join together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of equal prize money at the US Open.”

In 1973, the US Open became the first sporting event in history to offer equal prize money to both men and women competitors, with each competing for total purses of $100,000, including a $25,000 payout to both the men’s and women’s singles champion.

King’s performance against Riggs was a landmark event that would ultimately propel women into the conversation of equal rights across all sports.

"There may be no athlete more deserving of the Congressional Gold Medal than Billie Jean King,” said Brian Hainline, Chairman of the Board and President, USTA. “Perhaps most impressive about her legacy is that her greatness on and off the court has not only inspired countless girls and women to also aim for their own greatness but has pushed for them to be properly compensated for these efforts.”

To this day, King continues to advocate for equal rights.

“This is a woman who has truly impacted the lives of so many,” Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill said. “We are still not where we need to be, or want to be, but we would not be anywhere near where we are today without Billie Jean King.”

King is a two-time inductee of the International Hall of Fame. The first for her individual accomplishments in 1987, and the second, just two years ago, as a member of the Original 9.