Evening action at the Miami Open, including the singles quarterfinal between Petra Kvitova and Ekaterina Alexandrova, was washed out and postponed.

With rain expected for the rest of the night, Wednesday's remaining matches at the Miami Open have been postponed.

The last remaining singles quarterfinal between No.15 seed Petra Kvitova and No.18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova never got off the ground. That match will take place on Thursday, not before 3:00 p.m. local time. The winner will face Sorana Cirstea in the semifinals on Friday.

Read more: Cirstea upsets No.2 Sabalenka in Miami

The last remaining doubles quarterfinal, pitting No.2 seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula against No.6 seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens, was interrupted and postponed as well. Hunter and Mertens lead that match 3-1 in the first set.

The top half singles semifinal between No.3 seed Jessica Pegula and No.10 seed Elena Rybakina will take place on Thursday evening, not before 8:30 p.m. local time.

Thursday's Order of Play:

Stadium

following one ATP match

Not before 3:00 p.m.: [18] Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. [15] Petra Kvitova (singles quarterfinal)

following one ATP match

Not before 8:30 p.m.: [10] Elena Rybakina vs. [3] Jessica Pegula (singles semifinal)