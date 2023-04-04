2019 Charleston champion Madison Keys eased to an opening win over local favorite Emma Navarro at the Credit One Charleston Open, while Sofia Kenin finished off a rain-delayed win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Former champion and No.9 seed Madison Keys eased to a 6-4, 6-3 win over wildcard Emma Navarro in Tuesday's first round at the Credit One Charleston Open.

One of five all-American matches on the docket in the opening round of the WTA 500 event, the more experienced Keys needed just 1 hour and 15 minutes to knock off former University of Virginia star Navarro, the 2021 NCAA collegiate singles champion.

Keys hit 29 winners, including seven aces, and broke serve four times to improve to 18-8 in Charleston all time.

"I absolutely love playing here; I can't believe I've been here every single year for 10 years straight now," Keys said afterwards. "I am so happy to be back. I love coming here; the fan support's amazing, and the entire tournament, everyone who's involved, are some of my favorite people in the world, so it's always a stop on my schedule."

How the match was won: Keys won the first four games of the opening set, and later held on to the lead after breaking to open the second set. Navarro pulled closer from 5-1 down in the first set, but never could draw level after falling behind early.

A crucial moment came in the sixth game of the second set; Navarro had three break points to level the set at 3-3, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Afterwards, Keys was full of praise for the effort of her younger compatriot.

"I think Emma is an amazing player," she said. "I definitely knew it was going to be a tough match; she always plays really well here in front of a home crowd. I knew I was going to have to play some good tennis; she definitely made it tricky and made me level up a couple of times. I think she has a very bright future in front of her."

Keys was one of five Americans to win early in the day, along with Caroline Dolehide, Sofia Kenin, Caty McNally and Bernarda Pera.

Kenin finishes off Sasnovich in rain-delayed opener

Both Dolehide and Kenin were pushed off the schedule on Monday night due to rain; while Dolehide and Sabine Lisicki never took the court on Monday night, Kenin's Round 1 match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich was suspended with the 2020 Australian Open champion leading 6-1, 6-7(5), 3-0.

Kenin ultimately finished off Sasnovich after Keys' victory on Credit One Stadium, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-1, while Dolehide was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over 2009 Charleston winner Lisicki on Court 3.