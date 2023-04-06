Paula Badosa reached her third straight Credit One Charleston Open quarterfinal with a straight-sets defeat of Diana Shnaider.

No.12 seed Paula Badosa moved into the Credit One Charleston Open quarterfinals for the third year running with a 6-1, 6-3 defeat of Diana Shnaider in 1 hour and 22 minutes.

The Spaniard reached the semifinals on her tournament debut in 2021, and backed that up with a quarterfinal run last year. This week marks the first time she has posted three consecutive victories since the four-match winning streak with which she opened 2023 (across the United Cup and Adelaide 2).

Badosa will next face either No.1 seed Jessica Pegula or No.15 seed Irina-Camelia Begu.

Keys to the match: As in her previous round against Leylah Fernandez, the former World No.2 advanced by out-steadying and out-serving a younger opponent.

Competing in just her third WTA main draw, the 19-year-old Shnaider was slow out of the blocks, quickly falling behind a double break in a flurry of errors. But once she settled, the World No.95 drew frequent gasps from the crowd as she racked up 22 winners.

Shnaider also garnered praise from her opponent afterwards.

"Crazy forehand, very powerful, and amazing future ahead," said an impressed Badosa in the on-court interview.

But Badosa delivered superior control, committing only 10 unforced errors to Shnaider's 19, and kept an iron grip on her service games thanks in part to five aces.

One of those sealed a key second-set hold for 3-2 after a trio of superb Shnaider forehand winners had threatened to shift momentum. Instead, Badosa was able to save both break points she faced in that game, along with the pair she had staved off in the first set.

In the final game, Badosa found her finest tennis of the day to close out victory, ending the best rally of the match with a fine drop shot winner.