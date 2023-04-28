Last year's Mutua Madrid Open finalist Jessica Pegula fended off a spirited effort by qualifier Magdalena Frech to kick off her campaign at the 2023 edition.

No.3 seed Jessica Pegula of the United States opened her 2023 Mutua Madrid Open campaign with a tricky 7-6(5), 6-3 second-round triumph over Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech on Friday.

Pegula, who reached her first career WTA 1000 final in Madrid last year, survived a game effort by World No.100 Frech to book her spot in the third round for the third straight year. Here are more key numbers from Pegula’s win:

23: Pegula notched her 23rd match-win of the year with the 1-hour and 41-minute victory over Frech. Only reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has won more matches so far this season, with 24.

2: Pegula has now won both of her two meetings with Frech, although this one was much closer than their previous encounter, which was a 6-3, 6-0 dismissal on the hard courts of Chicago in 2021.

3: Only three Americans have made the final in the 13 prior editions of the Mutua Madrid Open. Last year’s runner-up Pegula, Serena Williams (2012 and 2013 champion) and Venus Williams (2010 finalist) make up that entire list.

59: Pegula took 59 minutes to grind out the first set on Friday. The World No.3 broke serve in the first game of the match, but she fell behind 0-30 in her next three service games. Frech broke back at last when Pegula served for the set at 5-4.

4: Pegula then needed four set points to claim the first-set tiebreak. The American deployed a rally drop shot winner to lead 6-2, but Frech battled all the way back on serve to 6-5. However, Pegula stopped the Pole’s run by forcing a long error to convert her fourth set point.

42: The second set went easier for Pegula, although Frech narrowed the American's lead from 5-1 to 5-3 before Pegula wrapped up the clash. Pegula had 42 winners to Frech's 11 in the match.

73 - Only Serena Williams (86%) has a better win percentage than Jessica Pegula (73%) amongst Americans who have played a minimum of 15 matches in WTA-1000 clay court tournaments. Punch. #MMOPEN | @MutuaMadridOpen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/NYxijg23pX — OptaAce (@OptaAce) April 28, 2023

3-for-7: Pegula converted three of her seven break points on Friday. She has converted 64 break points over the four WTA 1000 tournaments so far this year, the most by any player.

8: Frech has now lost all eight of her meetings against Top 10 players, although she has gotten nearer to one of those wins this year -- Frech pushed Ons Jabeur to three sets in Indian Wells before this close tussle with Pegula. Frech’s career-best win by ranking came over then-No.27 Camila Giorgi at 2022 Wimbledon.