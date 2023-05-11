Coco Gauff rebounded from her disappointing third-round exit in Madrid by racing past Yulia Putintseva in her opening match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

ROME -- World No.5 Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of Internazionali BNL d'Italia with the loss of just one game after defeating Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 on Thursday.

En route to her 59-minute victory, the 19-year-old American fired 29 winners while holding Putintseva to just one. While she served at just 44 percent first serves in, Gauff did not face a break point in the match. In contrast, Putintseva served at 72 percent first serves in, but was broken five times.

Gauff came into her match against Putintseva with a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head. The Kazakhstani endured a three-hour duel 24 hours earlier, defeating Viktorija Tomova, 6-7, 7-6, 6-0 in the first round. The fatigue from that effort was evident against Gauff, as Putintseva was a step off of her trademark defensive prowess. Gauff responded by overpowering her from the baseline.

The American's performance was a strong recovery from her disappointing 6-3, 6-0 loss to Paula Badosa in the third round of Madrid. Before the tournament, Gauff admitted she needed some time to reset from the loss.

"It was a tough loss for me," Gauff said in Rome. "I think you could see that it just wasn't my day, my game, not how I like to appear on court. I've been working really hard since then. I'm feeling good. I'm practicing a lot better.

"With the coaching change, it's tough. I think I was dealing with making that adjustment. Especially during this part of the season, which is important to me, I felt a little bit of pressure. Now I feel like having that match, I feel like I'm just ready to build myself back up into what I know I can be."

Up next: Gauff will face 27th seed Marie Bouzkova for a spot in the Round of 16. Bouzkova rallied from 4-0 down to Caty McNally to win 10 consecutive games before closing out a 6-4, 6-3 win.

