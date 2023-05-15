No.12 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia won an all-South American clash with Camila Osorio to make the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals. She will meet No.30 seed Anhelina Kalinina, who improved to 3-0 against Madison Keys.

No.12 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil booked a spot in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia quarterfinals for the first time with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Colombia's Camila Osorio on Monday.

In a milestone meeting between two South American players, Haddad Maia prevailed in 1 hour and 21 minutes, reaching her fifth Hologic WTA Tour quarterfinal of the season.

Haddad Maia will next face No.30 seed Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals. Earlier on Monday, Kalinina improved to 3-0 against 2016 Rome finalist Madison Keys, garnering a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over the No.19 seed from the United States.

Kalinina leads Haddad Maia 3-0 in their head-to-head. Kalinina defeated Haddad Maia two times at clay-court ITF Challenger events back in 2014, and she added another win last year on the hard courts of WTA 1000 Miami.

South American showdown: Monday's match between Haddad Maia and Osorio was the first time two South Americans faced each other in the Round of 16 or later at a WTA 1000 tournament since the WTA 1000 tier began in 2009.

In the end, it was Haddad Maia who advanced past World No.100 Osorio in Rome, continuing her breakthrough last 12 months at WTA 1000 level. Last August in Toronto, Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian to make a WTA 1000 quarterfinal, semifinal and final.

Match moments: Haddad Maia was stellar with her delivery in the match, never dropping serve and facing only a single break point. The Brazilian won 71 percent of her first-service points and an even better 82 percent of her second-serve points.

Neither player had a break point until Haddad Maia chased down a drop shot and hit a backhand winner at 3-3 in the first set. There, Osorio fired a forehand long to cede the 4-3 lead to Haddad Maia, and the Brazilian broke serve again two games later to wrap up the one-set advantage.

Haddad Maia won seven games in a row to lead by a set and 3-0 before Osorio stopped that streak. At 4-1, Osorio took a medical time-out, and though the Colombian erased a match point in a hold for 5-3, Haddad Maia routinely served out the match to take the win.

Kalinina stays undefeated vs. Keys: Meanwhile, Kalinina continued to dominate her head-to-head with former Top 10 player Keys. The pair had their first two meetings last year, with Kalinina winning both -- including in the first round of Rome.

Highlights: Kalinina def. Keys

On Monday, Kalinina had to fight back from a set down before capturing her third consecutive win over the American after 2 hours and 5 minutes of action. Kalinina is into her second career WTA 1000 quarterfinal, having also reached the elite eight in Madrid last year.

"I think it was just about playing point by point," Kalinina said afterwards. "It sounds very usual, but I think it was the key, because Madison started today unbelievably.

"I almost didn’t have any chances in the first set, because it was really sort of a fast, aggressive game from her. ... I was like, ‘OK, you have to do something, you have to try to play more balls, to reach more points,' so the game would become more dynamic."