A bevy of Top 20 players will contest their Roland Garros first-round matches on Monday. Day 2 has already seen Madison Keys and Beatriz Haddad Maia win, while Belinda Bencic suffered defeat.

A host of Top 20 players kicked off their Roland Garros campaigns on Monday. No.5 Caroline Garcia survived a tough test against Wang Xiyu, while No.16 Karolina Pliskova had a difficult first-round draw and fell to 2018 finalist Sloane Stephens.

Here is a running tally of how the other Top 20 players fared on Day 2....

[20] Madison Keys def. Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

American Keys held off veteran Estonian Kanepi in 1 hour and 41 minutes to advance to the second round in Paris for the ninth time in her career. 2017 US Open runner-up Keys has been a French Open semifinalist in 2018 and a quarterfinalist the following year.

Two-time Roland Garros quarterfinalist Kanepi has been an upset specialist throughout her career, particularly at the Grand Slams, where she has collected ten Top 10 wins. But Keys shook off the loss of the second set on Monday, breezing through the third set without facing a break point.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

"[I was] really focusing on those first few games of the third set, really trying to make sure that I was getting my depth and trying to control the point early on," Keys said afterwards.

"[Kanepi has] been on the tour for a really long time, and she's always had some amazing wins. You never really know when she can turn things around or go on a tear and be in the semifinals or something. ... You just have to always be ready to play literally every single point until you finally have won the match."

More from the French Open

[14] Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-1

Brazil's Haddad Maia needed just 64 minutes to cruise past last year's Wimbledon semifinalist Maria and claim a spot in the Roland Garros second round for the second straight year.

Haddad Maia had a commanding 5-0 lead in the first set, but needed six set points in a 12-minute game before closing out the opener. Haddad Maia was broken for the first time all day at 5-0 in the second set, but she quickly regrouped with a break back to seal victory.

[LL] Elina Avanesyan def. [12] Belinda Bencic 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

World No.134 Avanesyan grabbed her first career victory in a Grand Slam main draw with a 2-hour and 19-minute upset of reigning Olympic champion Bencic. Lucky loser Avanesyan was playing only her second Grand Slam main-draw match after a first-round loss at last year's US Open.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The clash was also Avanesyan's second match against a Top 20 player in her career, having lost to Elena Rybakina in two close sets last year at Rome. The 20-year-old pulled off the win this time around, reeling off the last four games of the match from 4-2 down in the third set.

Bencic suffered defeat in her first match on tour since her runner-up showing at Charleston nearly two months ago. Bencic had to miss the rest of the clay-court season, withdrawing from Madrid and Rome due to a hip injury.

More to come...