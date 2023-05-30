Discover the colorful designs, innovative features and performance-oriented outfits that will grace the clay courts in Paris.

Marija Zivlak of Women’s Tennis Blog takes you on a journey through the fashion highlights of the 2023 French Open. Delve into the vibrant world of tennis apparel as we explore the latest collections from top brands, including Nike, adidas, Fila, Lacoste, Asics, Yonex, New Balance and Wilson. Discover the colorful designs, innovative features and performance-oriented outfits that will grace the clay courts in Paris.

The Nike Paris collection brings bright colors, double-paneled skirts, asymmetrical hemlines and intricate racerback silhouettes. The dominant interlocking lines print supposedly represents the direction of skin tension, while other sources claim the pattern is inspired by atlas. Madison Keys is seen here sporting the oxygen purple version of the Nike Women's Summer Slam Dress, featuring two-tiered mesh skirt and four racerback straps with cutout.

Finding inspiration in the crushed stone, brick and shale of clay tennis courts, adidas’ SS23 Paris collection delivers camouflage-style prints in earthy tones that help players blend into the surface and hide stroke preparation. In the promo image, Maria Sakkari wears the adidas Women's Paris Tennis Y-Tank - Carbon, adidas Women's Paris Tennis Match Skirt - Red and the Barricade Clay Tennis Shoe.

Fila’s La Finale line balances shattered color patterns and monochromatic pieces in a range that encompasses four distinct tops, two skort options and a stylish dress.

The above image showcases Barbora Krejcikova, who in 2021 triumphed in both singles and doubles at the French Open, wearing the Fila Women's La Finale Racerback Tank in the captivating deep lake color. She is also seen sporting the Fila Women's La Finale Print A-Line Skirt, completing her stylish and performance-oriented outfit.

The Czech Grand Slam champion’s alternate outfit choice includes the black-and-white Fila Women’s La Finale Full Coverage Tank and Fila Women’s La Finale Pleat Skirt.

To boost their performance and maneuverability during the year's second Grand Slam tournament, Fila-sponsored players will don two of the brand's highly sought-after tennis shoes: the Axilus 2 Energized (shown above) and Speedserve Energized.

Honoring the shared heritage of Lacoste and Roland Garros, we have a special collection that features both the iconic crocodile logo and the logo of the Grand Slam. Timeless silhouettes, color-blocking, contrasting mesh trims and a refreshing color palette will make a statement both on and off the court. This versatile range is available for women, men and kids, ensuring everyone can embrace the style and elegance of these pieces.

The Lacoste Women's Roland Garros Dress, showcased by the model on the left, employs curved mesh side panels strategically to enhance the hourglass figure. This sleeveless, collared dress also features a vibrant striped shortie that perfectly complements the overall look.

The Lacoste Women's Roland Garros Tank, presented by the model on the right, boasts a super breathable and slightly loose-fitting design, prioritizing maximum comfort. Its all-mesh back includes a discreet slit in the middle, along with matching mesh trims at the armholes, adding both style and functionality to the garment. To complete their ensemble, players can choose between the comfy 2-in-1 Lacoste Women's Roland Garros Short or the elegant Lacoste Women's Roland Garros Skirt, both available in a delightful light yellow hue.

Asics is introducing a blue version of the predominantly dusk violet styles first worn by players in Melbourne. The centerpiece is this Asics Women's Spring Match Dress, designed with a unique functional element -- a slightly extended collar that provides additional sun protection to the back of the neck.

In addition to the solid blue with neon accents, many pieces in the collection showcase an abstract print inspired by water, featuring various shades of blue. This captivating pattern adds a touch of visual interest and draws inspiration from the fluidity and beauty of nature, infusing the collection with a dynamic and vibrant energy. One example is this Asics Women's Spring Match Graphic Tank.

Asics offers several shoe models in the neon green color, such as this Asics Solution Speed FF 2 Clay.

Yonex has opted for a stylish combination of pink and navy, as demonstrated by Caroline Garcia wearing the Yonex Women's Paris Tank. This eye-catching V-neck design stands out with its contrasting rib-knit collar and binding on the armholes. The Frenchwoman complements her look with the navy version of the Yonex Women's Paris Skirt, featuring all-around box pleats and a built-in shortie for enhanced convenience.

Coco Gauff will be wearing her signature tennis shoe, the New Balance Coco CG1, for the first time at the French Open, the Grand Slam tournament where she has had her most success so far. The new blue and green “Twisted Net” colorway takes inspiration from Coco's love for tennis and social media, as the artistically presented net symbolizes both the tennis net and cyberspace.

As we conclude our tour of the clay court couture at the 2023 French Open, we hope you've enjoyed this glimpse into the exciting world of tennis style. From Nike's vibrant colors to adidas' camouflage-inspired prints, and Fila's shattered patterns to Lacoste's timeless elegance, each brand brings its unique flair to the tournament.

Asics, Yonex, New Balance, and Wilson also leave their mark with functional elements, stylish combinations, artistic inspirations and Paris-inspired racquets. The fashion game at Roland Garros will truly be a sight to behold.

