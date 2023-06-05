Carla Suárez Navarro is a mom, times two! The former Top 10 player and her partner, Spanish soccer star Olga Garcia, announced the birth of twin daughters, Noa and Ona.

The couple announced Suárez Navarro's pregnancy in December, a little more than a year after she played her last professional tennis match. The former World No.6 Suárez Navarro finished her career on her terms that season after successfully beating Hodgkin's lymphoma. For her efforts, which included competing at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the US Open and the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, the Spaniard was honored as the 2021 WTA Comeback Player of the Year.

"Hello everyone! Finally, Noa and Ona are with us!" Suárez Navarro wrote on Twitter Monday. "We are very happy to be a family of four! We start a new adventure full of happiness and love!"

¡Hola a todos! ¡Al fin, Noa y Ona ya están con nosotras! 💫💫



¡Estamos muy felices de ser familia de 4! ❤️❤️



¡Empezamos una nueva aventura cargada de felicidad y amor! 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/S3cy03qFXz — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 5, 2023

"The feeling of bringing two girls into the world is indescribable, the enormous responsibility that they represent for us and the desire to see them grow by our side," Suárez Navarro added in a press statement. "It is a day that we will never be able to forget, a moment that fills lots of affection and love."

The 31-year-old García, who plays for EdF Logroño in the Spanish premier league and the Spanish women's national team, added a lengthy Instagram post of her own, which confirmed the babies' birthdate as June 2. García's birthday in June 1, in her post, she thanked Suárez Navarro for "the most beautiful birthday present possible."

"I will be eternally grateful to you for giving me the most beautiful birthday present possible and for being a true fighter and brave," Garcia wrote in part in Spanish.

"We also wanted to extend our gratitude to the maternity and neonate team at the San Pedro hospital [Logroño] and the Alxen Clinic [Vanesa] for the care throughout the pregnancy and care at birth for the princesses."