Daria Kasatkina advanced into the Rothesay International semifinals after Caroline Garcia retired from their match due to a right shoulder injury. She will face Camila Giorgi, who advanced when Jelena Ostapenko retired from their quarterfinal.

No.9 seed Daria Kasatkina moved into the Rothesay International semifinals when No.2 seed Caroline Garcia retired from their quarterfinal match on Thursday. Kasatkina was leading 6-2, 2-1 when Garcia retired due to a right shoulder injury.

In Friday's semifinal, Kasatkina will face Camila Giorgi, who advanced via retirement. Giorgi took the first set from Jelena Ostapenko 7-6(8) before Ostapenko retired from their big-hitting clash. This is the third straight year Giorgi has reached the Eastbourne semifinals.

Kasatkina has won both of her previous matches against Giorgi. This will be their first grass-court meeting.

Kasatkina moves forward: World No.11 Kasatkina is into the Eastbourne semifinals for the first time in her career. She was defeated in her two previous Eastbourne quarterfinals, losing to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in 2021.

"It's always sad to see someone get hurt, especially before a Grand Slam, so I wish Caroline a speedy recovery and to take care of herself," Kasatkina said afterwards. "It's not the best way to get through, of course.

"I prepared a helmet today because Caroline is a super aggressive player," Kasatkina added with a laugh. "I had to be really focused and try to put as many balls as I can inside the court, and to be aggressive when I can. This is a bit tricky balance, let's say, and it's not easy to find sometime."

Despite the retirement, this still counts as Kasatkina's first victory over a Top 10 player this year. It is also Kasatkina's second grass-court win over a Top 10 player in her career; her first grass-court Top 10 win came over then-No.9 Iga Swiatek at Eastbourne two years ago.

More to come...

