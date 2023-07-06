A quintet of Americans will attempt to make the third round of Wimbledon on Thursday. Here are running updates of how they fared.

Five Americans had their second-round matches at Wimbledon scheduled for Thursday, with all of those matches in the top half of the draw.

No.4 seed Jessica Pegula leads that Day 4 group, which also includes Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin, as well as Grand Slam finalist Danielle Collins and rising 22-year-old Alycia Parks.

Wimbledon: Scores | Draws | Order of play

The most recent American to win the Wimbledon singles title is Serena Williams, who claimed it for a seventh time in 2016. Serena is also the most recent American to reach the Wimbledon final, when she finished runner-up in 2019.

Here is a running tally of how the five Americans in action on Thursday fared:

[Q] Sofia Kenin (USA) def. Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-4, 6-3

The 2020 Australian Open champion Kenin was Thursday's first winner at Wimbledon. The former World No.4 from the United States took 1 hour and 14 minutes to ease past China's Wang, who teamed with Hsieh Su-wei to win the French Open doubles title last month.

Sofia Kenin reaches the third round of #Wimbledon for the first time, beating Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-3 👏 pic.twitter.com/VoFNr1QiuK — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2023

Currently ranked No.128, Kenin had to play the qualifying rounds, where she easily won her three matches in straight sets. Kenin immediately brought that form into the main draw, where she stunned No.7 Coco Gauff in three sets in the first round.

Kenin backed up her tenth career Top 10 win by dispatching Wang for the third time in their three meetings, despite having fewer winners and more unforced errors than the Chinese player. Kenin won 68 percent of Wang's second-service points, leading to a 4-for-7 break point conversion rate.

Kenin will now meet another former Top 5 player on the comeback trail, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, in the third round. Svitolina leads their head-to-head 3-2 -- but all five of their meetings took place in 2019.

Ana Bogdan (ROU) def. Alycia Parks (USA) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

In a second-round match between players ranked only six spots apart, No.57 Bogdan of Romania battled past 51st-ranked Parks of the United States in 1 hour and 41 minutes. Bogdan is into the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her six main-draw appearances.

Bogdan had already upset No.15 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the first round. The 30-year-old Bogdan has built a solid 7-2 win-loss record during this year's grass-court swing.

Bogdan will face Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in the third round, after Tsurenko ended the six-match winning streak of Bad Homburg champion Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-1. In their only previous match, Tsurenko routined Bogdan 6-1, 6-0 at Istanbul back in 2011.

More to come...