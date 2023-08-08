Madison Keys needed nine match points to snuff out Venus Williams' comeback efforts and advance to the second round of the Omnium Banque Nationale.

MONTREAL, Canada -- No.15 Madison Keys defeated Venus Williams 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Omnium Banque Nationale.

In the sixth career meeting between the two Americans, Keys secured her fourth win over Williams with a steady performance from the baseline. Seeded 13th in Montreal, Keys has been in resurgent form since the start of the grass season. She has made the quarterfinals or better in her last three tournaments, including last week at the Mubadala Citi DC Open.

Holding steady in Canada 👊@Madison_Keys slides past V. Williams 6-2, 7-5 and will now face Paolini in R2 🔜#NBO23 pic.twitter.com/fqt7R3XbL0 — wta (@WTA) August 8, 2023

Keys kept Williams at bay for most of the match, going unbroken until she stepped to the line to serve out the win at 6-2, 5-4. Williams played her best game of the match, digging in to save seven match points before breaking Keys for the first time.

Keys responded immediately, breaking Williams for a fourth time in the match before closing out the 1-hour and 52-minute win on her ninth match point of the night.

Keys will face Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the second round. Paolini defeated Donna Vekic 7-6(3), 6-2 earlier in the day.

