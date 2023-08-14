While Iga Swiatek fell in the semifinals of the Omnium Banque Nationale, she did solidify her top spot in the rankings through at least the US Open. In doubles, Katerina Siniakova held her No.1 position for the 49th straight week.

Jessica Pegula was the champion at this week’s Omnium Banque Nationale tournament in Montreal and maintains her spot as the No.3-ranked player.

There were no changes in the Top 10 this week, but Iga Swiatek did increase her overall lead heading into the Western & Southern Open, which starts Monday.

Swiatek to enter US Open at No.1

By reaching the semifinals this past week in Montreal, Swiatek extended her stay as the World No.1 and has a 984-point lead on Aryna Sabalenka. Swiatek holds the top spot for her 72nd week, a mark she has held since April 4, 2022.

With Sabalenka falling in the Round of 16, Swiatek will extend her stay at No.1 after Cincinnati as well, likely earning her the top seed at the US Open.

Last year, Swiatek lost in the third round at Cincinnati, earning 105 ranking points, a tally that does not rank among her 17 best results, thus not counting toward her rankings points. Further, with Sabalenka defending 350 points as a semifinalist last year, Swiatek will stay atop the rankings.

Siniakova climbs all-time charts

Katerina Siniakova holds her No.1 position in the WTA doubles rankings for the 49th consecutive week -- since Sept. 12, 2022 -- bringing her total to 111 career weeks at the top, tied for sixth all-time.

Only Martina Navratilova (237), Liezel Huber (199), Cara Black (163), Lisa Raymond (137) and Natasha Zvereva (124) have held the top spot for more weeks. Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario has also held the doubles No.1 for 111 weeks.

In Montreal, the doubles team of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara walked away with their second title of the season. Both players moved up seven places, Aoyama to No.13 and Shibahara to No.15.

Pegula solidifies her position

Jessica Pegula firmed up her World No.3 ranking by winning the title at Montreal. Pegula has won 16 matches at WTA 1000 tournaments this year, tied with Sabalenka for the third-most behind only Elena Rybakina (22) and Swiatek (18).

Pegula also holds the No.3 ranking in doubles. Since the start of the 2010 season, she is the fifth player to be ranked in the Top 3 in singles and doubles in the same week, joining Barbora Krejcikova, Sabalenka, Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Other rankings movements:

--A finalist at Montreal, Liudmila Samsonova moves up six spots in this week’s rankings from No.18 to No.12, equaling her career-high, first achieved on Feb. 27, 2023.

--Danielle Collins reached the quarterfinals as a qualifier in Montreal. She moves up 14 spots, from No.48 to No.34.

--A winner at the WTA 125 Polish Open staged in Kozerki, Poland, Dayana Yastremska jumped 37 spots, climbing from No.149 to No.112.

--A winner at an ITF Circuit event in Landisville, Pennsylvania, Wang Xinyu defeated Madison Brengle in the championship match. Wang climbs 14 spots to a career-high No.57.

--Katie Boulter reaches a career-high of No.60, up 12 spots from No.72 after reaching the second round in Montreal as a qualifier.