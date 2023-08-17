Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini moved into the first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career after No.4 seed Elena Rybakina retired during the second set of their third-round match.

Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini moved into the first WTA 1000 quarterfinal of her career at the Western & Southern Open, after No.4 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retired from their match during the second set on Thursday due to injuries. The final score was 4-6, 5-2, ret.

"It’s always tough to play with Elena, and I’m sorry for her, I hope she recovers soon," Paolini said afterwards. "She has a huge serve, huge forehand, huge backhand. It’s not easy."

Despite ending via retirement, this counts as Paolini's second career Top 10 victory. Paolini's previous Top 10 win was a three-setter over Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells last year. Paolini had been 0-5 against the Top 10 this year before this match.

Paolini is currently ranked No.43, just one spot below her career-high ranking of No.42 which she set in June. She reached her third career WTA singles final on home soil in Palermo in July. The 27-year-old has won one career WTA singles title, at 2021 Portoroz.

After getting through qualifying, Paolini handily won her first two main-draw matches this week. In the first round, she defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1, and she bested fellow qualifier Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-3 in the second round.

"It’s kind of strange to be here because the first round [of qualifying], I was down and playing very bad," Paolini said with a laugh. "I managed to win the first round of qualies, and it’s getting better and better match by match. I’m really happy to be here, I love to play here in Cincinnati."

On Thursday, last year's Wimbledon champion Rybakina won 14 of her 18 first-serve points during the first set. But Paolini took a 3-0 lead in the second set, and she defended that advantage by saving a pair of break points to lead 5-2. Rybakina briefly conversed with the physio after that game, then retired.

Paolini must wait for the night session to find out who she will play in the quarterfinals. She will meet either No.7 seed Coco Gauff of the United States or Czech teenager Linda Noskova, a qualifier ranked No.50.

