No.3 seed Jessica Pegula defeated Camila Giorgi for the ninth time in their 11 meetings in the first round of the US Open.

American No.1 Jessica Pegula defeated an extremely frequent rival to win her opening-round match at her home Grand Slam.

No.3 seed Pegula dispatched Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday to book her spot in the US Open second round. Pegula needed 1 hour and 22 minutes to top 52nd-ranked Giorgi.

Pegula has now amassed a 9-2 win-loss record over Giorgi in what has been an extended head-to-head dating back 12 years. Pegula has enlarged her lead after their matchups of late, winning the last six meetings, including all three this year.

One of Pegula's wins over Giorgi came in the 2019 Citi Open final in Washington D.C., which was Pegula's first WTA title. Since then, Pegula has added to her trophy cabinet by collecting two WTA 1000 titles, last year in Guadalajara and earlier this month in Montreal.

More to come....