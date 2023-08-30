Taylor Townsend won two close sets in front of an enthralled crowd to upset Beatriz Haddad Maia and reach the third round of her home Grand Slam.

In front of a boisterous Court 17 crowd full of American and Brazilian fans, Taylor Townsend of the United States edged No.19 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 7-6(1), 7-5 on Wednesday, reaching the third round of the US Open.

Townsend took just over two hours to eke out two tightly-contested sets. With the win, the American notches a third-round spot at a Grand Slam event in singles for the first time since her run to the US Open Round of 16 four years ago (her career-best singles performance at a major).

US Open 2023: Draw | Order of play | Scores | 411

It is the second Top 20 win of the year for Townsend, who is currently ranked No.132 in singles and was the last player to get direct entry into the main draw. Townsend also upset No.3 Jessica Pegula on the clay of Rome earlier this year.

STATEMENT VICTORY 🌟@TaylorTownsend pulls off a stunner on Court 17, defeating Haddad Maia 7-6(1), 7-5 to secure a place in Round 3 👏#USOpen pic.twitter.com/aPJbfqYxjt — wta (@WTA) August 30, 2023

The first set finished with no breaks of serve after this year's Roland Garros semifinalist Haddad Maia saved two set points during a hold for 6-6. But Townsend used powerful service returns to dominate the tiebreak.

In the second set, Townsend garnered the crucial break by using a fierce forehand to force an error from Haddad Maia and take a 6-5 lead. In the following game, Haddad Maia sent a forehand long on Townsend's third match point.

Townsend, who gave birth to son Adyn Aubrey in 2021, is also having a career-best surge in doubles. In the last 12 months, Townsend has won three doubles titles (with three different partners), reached two Grand Slam doubles finals, and reached the Top 5 of the doubles rankings.

More to come...