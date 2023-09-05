Aryna Sabalenka did not let the news of her confirmed rise to World No.1 distract her from her mission at the US Open. She lost four games to Daria Kasatkina to advance to the quarterfinals.

NEW YORK -- World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka continued her march through the US Open, defeating No.13 Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-3 to advance to Wednesday's quarterfinals. A semifinalist last year, Sabalenka will face China's Zheng Qinwen to return to New York's final four.

US Open 2023: Draw | Order of play | Scores | 411

Taking the court for the first time as the confirmed World No.1 after the tournament, Sabalenka played a laser-focused match to break Kasatkina seven times and fire 31 winners to 23 unforced errors. Sabalenka limited Kasatkina to just 47 percent of her first-serve points won.

21 - Aryna Sabalenka now has 21 wins at Grand Slams in 2023. Only seven players since 2000 have had more in a calendar year - Amelie Mauresmo, Jennifer Capriati, Justine Henin, Kim Clijsters, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Leap.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @WTA pic.twitter.com/6qlBO50EH9 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 5, 2023

Asked about waking up to the news that reigning No.1 Iga Swiatek lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round, Sabalenka said she was stunned.

"First of all, I had no doubt she was going to make it to the final," Sabalenka said on court. "It only depends on me if I would make the final. I really wanted to have this final and decide everything on court. So I was sad.

"All this year I was pushing myself so hard to reach this goal of becoming No.1. It's unbelievable. It's something crazy, I still can't believe it. I was really afraid I was going to be really distracted because of this news, so I was really focused. I didn't want to lose a point."

More to follow...