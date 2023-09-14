No.10 Caroline Garcia avenged her Cincinnati loss to Sloane Stephens by besting the American in three sets at the Cymbiotika San Diego Open.

No.2 seed Caroline Garcia advanced to the Cymbiotika San Diego Open quarterfinals after defeating Sloane Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Garcia will face Danielle Collins for a spot in her first semifinal since February.

San Diego results: Potapova stuns Jabeur | Collins leads American trio into QFs

Facing Stephens for the second time this season and eighth time overall, Garcia overpowered the American and ultimately cruised to the 1-hour and 44-minute victory. Garcia struck 26 winners to 27 unforced errors in the match. She limited Stephens' offensive opportunities to 12 winners and 13 unforced errors. The victory avenged Garcia's three-set loss to Stephens in Cincinnati last month.

The opening set saw Garcia break twice before Stephens could see a single break-point opportunity. But the American, now ranked No.36, flipped the script in the second set. Stephens broke in the longest game of the match to lead 3-1 and did not face a break point in the entirety of the set.

But in a match of streaks, Garcia enjoyed one final surge to close out the win. After saving a break point in her opening service game of the third set, Garcia ran off the first five games of the decider and cruised to her fifth career win over Stephens.

More to follow...