No.7 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe completed group play at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun with an undefeated record by defeating No.4 seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 7-5 on Friday.

Reigning US Open champions Dabrowski and Routliffe took 1 hour and 34 minutes to topple 2021 WTA Finals champions Krejcikova and Siniakova. Dabrowski and Routliffe finish atop the Mahahual Group and head into this weekend's semifinals a perfect 3-0.

The second-place finisher from the Mahahual Group is still yet to be settled. That will be determined after the evening match between No.1 seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula and No.6 seeds Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva.

In the first match of a busy Friday order of play, Dabrowski and Routliffe held firm in gusty conditions. Canada's Dabrowski and New Zealand's Routliffe repeated their previous win over the Czechs, which came in the Cleveland quarterfinals this summer.

Routliffe did not drop a point on her serve in her team's successful first set. Krejcikova and Siniakova, who have paired to win seven Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal, did break Routliffe for a 2-0 lead in the second set, but Dabrowski and Routliffe got back on serve in the very next game.

At 5-5 in the second set, Dabrowski fired a backhand return down the line for a winner on break point, earning her team a chance to serve for the match. There, Dabrowski pulled off a love service hold to maintain their undefeated start in Cancun.

More to come...