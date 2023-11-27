In this Life on Tour series, WTA Insider spoke with a range of players across the rankings spectrum, offering fans a glimpse into the lesser-seen aspects of their experiences as they traverse the globe.

With over 50 events across the Hologic WTA Tour season, a tournament that reliably delivers can quickly morph from a high-stress work environment into a safe port of call.

So what sets a tournament apart? Candidly, when we put the question to a handful of players we expected them to lean into the glamour side of the sport -- surely private transport via luxury cars, five-star hotels and unique gift bags would top the list.

As it turned out, what matters the most are the simple things. After all, these are elite professional athletes at the top of their craft. They just want to get to work.

Magda Linette: "It's the big three: the site, hotel and transport. It's a tough combination to get right. Transport, I don't mind if I have to take a bus. But the other two things are important.

"I think the main thing is if you have a problem with something, how quickly can they help you? Even when things are not great, when you feel like they're really trying, it's OK. I think that's why I feel really good in Asia because if you even have a complaint, they are on it. They're really open to feedback and for me, that matters a lot.

"To me, the most important thing is usually the hotel so I can sleep well. And then how people are onsite, the energy. Lastly, the availability of the courts. I love when I can just have my proper rhythm and I can do everything and fulfill my daily maximum."

Anhelina Kalinina: "There is not only one thing because you can have a good hotel but completely struggle to get to the courts, waiting an hour for transport. So what do we need for our jobs? Tennis courts, balls, and food.

"But for me, even if the hotel is not five-star, have enough practice courts and enough balls. Not just one can a day. Some tournaments give them easily, some give you two cans per day but that can be a problem too because the balls can get old very fast. After 20 minutes of practice it's fluffed up so much and you can throw it away like rubbish. Then you have no balls. What can you do?"

Liudmila Samsonova: "The distance between the hotel and the courts. This is the most important thing. I would stay at a worse hotel that is closer to site than a nice hotel farther away. New York can be difficult because of this."

Anna Blinkova: "The gym. I like it when there is enough equipment: bikes, medicine balls, mats, and more space so we can all fit. Sometimes the gyms are small and not all the players can have space. Same with the locker rooms. I like to have space. I like it when there are many courts for practice.

"Everything after that is a bonus. Friendly practice desk, good bed, good breakfast at the hotel. The food is good everywhere at the WTA Tour tournaments. I love visiting cities and I love to travel and take pictures. The standards at the tournaments are so good, I cannot really complain."