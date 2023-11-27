Get ready for another season of Netflix's tennis documentary series, "Break Point." The Season 2 trailer is out, providing viewers with more insight into the world of professional tennis.

In this upcoming season, which will drop on Jan. 10, the show will explore key moments from 2023 on both the Hologic WTA Tour and ATP Tour, with a focus on high-tension matches and compelling off-court stories.

Season 2 features a notable lineup of tennis stars, including Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Daniil Medvedev and more.

We are 𝒔𝒐 back 🔥



Break Point: Season 2 comes to @netflix on 10 January 📺 pic.twitter.com/NGqK2YWeJv — wta (@WTA) December 28, 2023

The show will delve into Sabalenka's pursuit to be the best player in the world, while also highlighting emerging tennis talents driven by their ambition for success.

The series will examine Tiafoe's instant ascent to celebrity status and his resolve to also "be the best."

Audiences will follow the journey of American teenage sensation Coco Gauff, whose victory at the US Open attracted international interest.

With a focus on anticipation, intensity and emerging talent, "Break Point" Season 2 promises to be a memorable viewing experience.