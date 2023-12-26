Arantxa Rus got the Netherlands off to a winning start in Sydney with a 7-6(4), 6-1 win over Malene Helgø to give her team a 1-0 lead in the first Group F tie of the United Cup.

However, Norway's Casper Ruud won the men's singles match 6-3, 6-4 against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor, leveling the tie at 1-1 and forcing a decisive mixed doubles match.

Despite 478 places between the two in the WTA rankings, 24-year-old Helgø, who made her Hologic WTA Tour debut in this competition 12 months ago, pushed her higher-ranked opponent hard in a first set that lasted more than an hour.

World No.51 Rus led 4-2 in the first, but lost the next three games, and twice served to stay in the first set. Both times, she rose to the challenge: Down 5-4, she held at love, and and down 6-5, she held to 15. She opened the ensuing tiebreak by winning four straight points -- and though Helgø got to within one at 4-3 and 5-4 -- Rus wrapped up a one-set lead on her first set point.

💥 Arantxa Rus takes the first win for team Netherlands after defeating Malene Helgo 7-6 6-1!#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/a3kBwDW0Gk — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) December 30, 2023

Set two was all Rus, who, after saving a break point at 1-1, broke Helgø after the Norwegian had three opportunities to hold for 2-2 and hardly looked back. The last game got complicated, though, as Rus needed a total of five match points to seal the opening win.

In the following match, Ruud made a quick start to his season with his victory on Saturday. Ruud, the No. 11 player in the ATP Rankings and the highest-ranked player in Group F, converted three of his seven break points to clinch victory after 1 hour and 12 minutes.

This was the pair’s second clash at tour level after Ruud triumphed at Acapulco in 2021 in a final-set tie-break. Griekspoor had won their two matches below tour-level (in 2015 and 2019, respectively).

