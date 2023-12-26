Leylah Fernandez got Canada off to the perfect start in its first-ever United Cup match on Sunday in Sydney with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Chile's Daniela Seguel.

Fernandez -- who, just 10 days ago, was named a 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award winner for her exploits that helped Canada claim its first Billie Jean King Cup title in November -- shined again while wearing her national colors to put Canada up 1-0 in its opening Group B tie. She needed just 73 minutes to get Canada off to a winning start in its first-ever United Cup appearance, as she broke Seguel five times in her first meeting against the current World No.668.

Fernandez was the heavy favorite coming into the match, and played like it throughout. But in her first-tour level singles match in nearly two years, the 31-year-old Chilean, who reached a career-high World No.162 in 2018, had a bright spot to start the second set. She broke Fernandez at love in the opening game and consolidated for 2-0, but she'd win just one more game in the match. Fernandez won three straight games from there, and three more in a row later to wrap up victory.

In men's singles, Canada will look to clinch the tie behind Canada's No. 2 player in Sydney, Steven Diez, who will step in for Felix Auger-Aliassime against World No.19 Nicolas Jarry.

More to come...