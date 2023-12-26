Teen phenom Mirra Andreeva enjoyed a victorious debut at the Brisbane International, defeating 19-year-old Diana Schnaider 6-2, 6-3 in the first round on Sunday.

Andreeva, 16, will face Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

Coming off a breakthrough season that saw her finish at No.57 and voted WTA Newcomer of the Year, Andreeva picked up right where she left off. In her first match of the new season, Andreeva successfully blunted Schnaider's powerful baseline game to ease through a 75-minute victory. She went unbroken in the match, saving the sole break point she faced, which came in the penultimate game of the match.

Mirra Andreeva named 2023 Newcomer of the Year

In other early results, Australian wild card Anastasia Rodionova continued her outstanding run of form to defeat No.42 Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-2. Rodionova, 34, won back-to-back events on the ITF World Tour in November and December to boost her ranking up to No.114. Her win over Trevisan is her first Top 50 victory since January 2020.

Cool as you like 😎@arinarodionova starts her campaign in fine style defeating Martina Trevisan in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 ✨#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/DGHivZB3cj — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) December 31, 2023

Rodionova will face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the second round.

More to follow...