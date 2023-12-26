Great Britain's Katie Boulter pulled off the win of the United Cup so far on Sunday in Perth with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over the United States' Jessica Pegula in Group C action.

After leading the U.S. team to the title 12 months ago in the competition's first edition -- she went 8-1 across singles and doubles last year -- Pegula looked on course for a fairly uncomplicated win to open the Americans' title defense. In the match's first hour, she turned a 4-2 first-set deficit to a 7-5, 3-0 lead -- winning six straight games after saved three set points on serve at 4-5.

But Boulter caught fire from a set and double-break down, and after 2 hours and 44 minutes, scored her first-ever Top 5 victory in her seventh attempt. Her best previous win by ranking came in 2022, when she beat then-World No.7 Karolina Pliskova twice in a month's span on grass in Eastbourne and at Wimbledon.

After the first two hours of play and two split sets, Pegula broke serve to start the decider but never again led. Boulter responded immediately, and neither woman had break point until the Brit seized a 30-40 chance in the eighth game. Though she failed to serve out victory, she wouldn't be denied, and broke for an eighth and final time to seal the upset.

Twenty forehand winners -- and 23/30 points won at net -- helped Boulter's cause.

Taylor Fritz kept the United States alive in its United Cup clash against Great Britain on Sunday when he defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6(5), 6-4, gaining revenge for his defeat to the British lefty at the mixed-teams event last season.

Meeting for the 14th time in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series, Fritz and Norrie exchanged heavy blows in the hot Perth conditions. Fritz recovered from squandering a 4-1 lead in the first set, sealing the opener in the tie-break. He then gained the decisive break of the second set in the ninth game, advancing after one hour and 47 minutes. The World No. 10, who received medical treatment on his left thigh during the match, now leads Norrie 8-6.

A mixed doubles match will decide the tie after Briton Katie Boulter beat Jessica Pegula earlier on Sunday to earn her first Top 5 win. Great Britain defeated Australia in its first Group C tie and will advance to the quarter-finals if it wins the decisive mixed doubles match against the United States.

The United States is aiming to defend its title at the 18-country mixed-teams event, having won the crown in 2023. Fritz, who won two tour-level trophies last season, was competing for the first time since Paris in October.