Donna Vekic got Croatia’s campaign at the 2024 United Cup off to a winning start, overcoming Norway’s Malene Helgo 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in Group F play in Sydney on New Year’s Day.



In Croatia’s first match of the tournament, World No.23 Vekic needed 2 hours and 49 minutes to battle past 539th-ranked Helgo in their first meeting, giving her country a pivotal 1-0 lead in their clash with the Norwegians.

Vekic is now 4-0 in United Cup play throughout her career. At the inaugural edition last season, the Croat won all three of her matches in straight sets.



It was Helgo, though, who raced to a 5-2 lead in the first set before Vekic won the next eight points to get back on serve. Vekic then had to stave off two set points at 5-4 with pinpoint aggression. After getting out of that jam, Vekic took control and squeaked out the 81-minute opener.

However, Helgo notched another big lead in the second set, where she also led 5-2. This time around, the Norwegian was able to close, converting her fourth set point with a service winner and leveling the encounter.



Vekic turned the match back around in her favor in the third set. The 27-year-old slammed a forehand winner to break Helgo at love for 4-2, and she converted her second match point at 5-3 with an additional forehand winner.

Helgo falls to 0-2 this week, having already lost to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands earlier in the event. Helgo’s contest with Vekic was only her second career match against a Top 25 player -- her first came at the United Cup last year, when she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia.



In the following match, Casper Ruud won a battle of former Top 10 players with Borna Coric 6-4, 6-1 to send the tie to a deciding mixed doubles match.

Ruud continued his impressive start to the season after defeating Dutch No.1 Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets on Saturday. The World No.11 has lost serve just once through two matches and was not broken on Monday.

Ruud and Coric's only previous meeting came in the 2019 St. Petersburg quarterfinals, which Coric won in three sets. Ruud did not allow his opponent to battle back again, dominating behind his first serve (88 percent points won) and winning 43 percent of his return points.

