Marketa Vondrousova earned her first win of the season on Tuesday at the United Cup, downing Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in Group E action in Perth.

Danilovic, 22, was facing a Top 10 player for just the third time in her career, and fell just short of her second win in just over 2 hours on court. Her best victory by ranking came against then-No.10 Julia Goerges at the 2018 Moscow River Cup, a tournament she famously won as a 17-year-old lucky loser.

Vondrousova, meanwhile, bounced back after losing to Zheng Qinwen in three sets in the Czechs' 3-0 loss to Saturday. But it didn't come easily for the reigning Wimbledon winner and World No.7 against an opponent ranked more than 110 places below her.

"She was playing a good match and I'm happy I won in a third set," Vondrousova said afterwards. "I just kept fighting and it was a very tough match."

After a first set that was closer than the scoreboard indicated -- Danilovic had a break point in the first game, two more in the third, and two game points in the sixth -- the Serb won 12 of the first 14 points of the second set to stake her claim to a 3-0 lead. Though Vondrousova hit back to win three straight games of her own, Danilovic won the next four to not only pocket the middle set, but go up a break to start the decider.

The Czech won five straight games from there, and though she failed to serve out the match in her first attempt at 5-1, she made no mistake in the second.

Serbia needs a victory in the overall tie to secure its spot in the quarterfinals as group winners; otherwise, China will win the group. ATP World No.1 Novak Djokovic will face Jiri Lehecka in men's singles looking to keep Serbia alive and send the tie to a third and final match in mixed doubles.

More to come...