Donna Vekic clinched a win for Croatia over the Netherlands at the United Cup in Sydney with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 defeat of Arantxa Rus on Tuesday.

Earlier, Borna Coric had bounced back from a straight-sets loss Monday to give Croatia a 1-0 lead. The 2022 Cincinnati champion defeated Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(4), 6-4 inside Ken Rosewall Arena.

The third mixed doubles rubber will nonetheless be critical for Croatia's chances of advancement to the quarterfinals. Either a 3-0 clean sweep, or a 2-1 win with a sets score of 5-2, would guarantee that the country tops Group F.

If the sets score is 4-2 or 5-3 in favor of Croatia, then the sets won percentage will be 50 percent for Croatia, the Netherlands and Norway, so the winner of the group would be determined by percentage of games won.

After saving a pair of break points in her first service game, Vekic dominated Rus with a blend of power and touch in the first set. The World No.24's forehand was on song. She garnered her the first break of Rus's serve for 3-2, while she also kept the Dutchwoman off-balance with judicious use of the drop shot.

However, Rus hit back in the second set with strong serving -- the World No.51 did not face a break point in this stretch -- to keep her nose in front. At 4-3, she captured the decisive break of the set thanks to smart net play and a series of errant forehands from Vekic.

But Vekic regained control in the decider with rock-solid all-round play. The 27-year-old kept Rus on the back foot throughout, pressuring the forehand side to elicit a series of errors on key points. Vekic also impressed on defense, coming up with a pinpoint lob en route to breaking for an unassailable 5-1 lead.