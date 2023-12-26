Team Greece, a team upset by Chile in its opening United Cup tie, rallied to reach Friday’s quarterfinals with a resounding 3-0 win over Canada. Next up is Germany and two exquisite singles matchups.

At the Brisbane International, last year’s Australian Open finalists -- Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina -- continue on a collision course.

Auckland’s ASB Classic features six of the top eight seeds, including No.1 Coco Gauff and No.2 Elina Svitolina.

Yes, it’s a lot to process, but we’ll try:

Brisbane: Top 3 seeds in form

This early in the season, you might expect a few hiccups, but it hasn’t worked out that way. Five of the top eight seeds will play in Friday’s quarterfinals.

No.1 Aryna Sabalenka lost the first game of her third-round match to Zhu Lin -- and responded by winning 12 in a row. The reigning Australian Open champion has dropped a total of four games in two matches.

She meets No.5 Daria Kasatkina, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over No.9 Magda Linette. Sabalenka holds a 5-2 career edge, winning both 2023 matches, in the Round of 16 in Cincinnati and the US Open.

“We played a lot of great matches,” Sabalenka said. “She’s playing really well. Going to be really great battle, looking forward to the match.”

No.2 Elena Rybakina has been similarly impressive; she’s lost a total of only six games after defeating Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-0. She’ll face No.11 Anastasia Potapova, a 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-4 winner over No.6 Veronika Kudermetova.

The 22-year-old Potapova won their only previous match -- at the age of 17 in the 2018 Rome quarterfinals.

Rybakina drops just one game vs. Mertens in Brisbane

In a matchup of Grand Slam singles champions, it’s No.3 Jelena Ostapenko versus No.8 Victoria Azarenka. Ostapenko defeated No.16 Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, while Azarenka was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Clara Burel.

Azarenka leads the head-to-head series 2-0, winning the most recent match, in the 2021 Indian Wells semifinals.

Two teenagers meet in an unseeded matchup between Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova. Andreeva, at 16 the youngest player still alive on Friday, has dropped only 10 games in three matches to reach her first tour-level quarterfinal. Noskova, 19, defeated No.10 seed Sorana Cirstea in the second round. They have never played.

Auckland: Youth is served

Half of these quarterfinalists are 22 years or younger.

It starts with No.1 seed and 19-year-old Coco Gauff, who meets No.8 Varvara Gracheva. The current US Open champion handled qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-0 in 70 minutes and has lost only nine games in two matches.

No.2 Elina Svitolina dropped a first-set tiebreak to Emma Raducanu but rallied to win 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 6-1 in a second-round match that ran 2 hours, 49 minutes. She’ll play No.5 Marie Bouzkova, a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Amanda Anisimova. Svitolina has won two of their three matches (with Bouzkova's only victory coming via retirement in 2019).

“I’m happy I had two tough opponents at the beginning of the year and I went past them,” Svitolina said. “[Bouzkova is] another tough opponent. Played Marie a couple of times, going to be really physical.”

In the other two quarters, it’s No.4 Emma Navarro versus No.7 Petra Martic and an unseeded matchup between Wang Xiyu and Diane Parry.

United Cup: Greece vs. Germany

Maria Sakkari showed fortitude in carrying Greece into the United Cup quarterfinals, saving four set points in the initial set against Leylah Fernandez and erasing a 3-1 deficit in the second.

Now all she has to do is get past three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber.

“I saw her the other day,” Sakkari told reporters. “She looks very happy. Obviously, she has the experience. Now she has an extra strength after becoming a mom. It’s going to be a challenge, but I’m ready for it.”

Kerber was away from tennis for 17 months and returns at the age of 35, seven years Sakkari’s senior. The German leads the head-to-head series 3-1, but they split their most recent matches in 2021, in Melbourne and Cincinnati.

On the men’s side, it’s No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas versus No.7 Alexander Zverev. Playing his first singles match of the year, Tsitsipas was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Steven Diez to start Greece off against Canada. He has a decisive 9-4 head-to-head advantage over Zverev.

“The matches are always close,” Tsitsipas said. “He’s a great competitor. He’s been there for more years than any other player in my generation. He definitely knows what's up and what's going on. He’s at a good phase of his career.”

The winner of this tie advances to Saturday’s semifinals against host nation Australia.