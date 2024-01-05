Qualifiers Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anna Kalinskaya recorded upsets of Top 5 seeds to kick off the WTA 500 Adelaide International on Monday.

Pavlyuchenkova, the 2021 Roland Garros finalist, took 1 hour and 34 minutes to oust No.5 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-4 in the tournament's opening Centre Court match.

"I know [Haddad Maia is] a great fighter, and if you give her a little bit of a chance to come back-- and she kind of started to do that in the second set," Pavlyuchenkova said on court after her win. "So I knew I had to be 200 percent against her, and I’m happy it worked."

The 32-year-old Pavlyuchenkova is currently ranked No.59 after a comeback season in 2023. The former World No.11 played only three events in 2022 due to injuries, but she came back strong last year, with a run to her third career Roland Garros quarterfinal among her highlights.

Pavlyuchenkova is now 2-0 over current World No.11 Haddad Maia, having also won on the hard courts of Hong Kong at the end of last season. Pavlyuchenkova's 26 winners in the match doubled Haddad Maia's 13, leading to the 73rd Top 20 win of her lengthy career.

Kalinskaya followed on Centre Court by winning a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 squeaker over No.4 seed Barbora Krejcikova. Kalinskaya improves to 2-0 over Krejcikova, having already beaten the 2021 Roland Garros champion at Guadalajara in 2022.

World No.75 Kalinskaya took a grueling 2 hours and 52 minutes to subdue 10th-ranked Krejcikova on Monday and garner the fourth Top 10 win of her career.

Highlights: Kalinskaya def. Krejcikova

"It was a great match, [Krejcikova is] a very good fighter," Kalinskaya said afterwards. "She plays incredible tennis, she knows how to hit every shot, she made the match very complicated. I'm happy that I won, and I'm happy to be getting back in shape and to play better tennis every day."

After splitting the first two sets, Krejcikova broke Kalinskaya in the opening game of the third set with a winning volley, en route to a 3-1 lead. But Kalinskaya pulled back on serve at 3-3, then later saved a break point in a crucial four-deuce hold for 6-5.

In the following game, Kalinskaya cracked a powerful backhand service return to force an error on her third match point and collect the upset victory.

More to come...