In an all-American clash at the Adelaide International on Wednesday, No.2 seed Jessica Pegula fended off lucky loser Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals.

World No.5 Pegula needed 2 hours and 12 minutes to battle back from a set down and triumph over 69th-ranked Pera in the second round of the WTA 500 event. Pegula improved to 2-0 against Pera, with her previous win also coming Down Under, at the 2022 Australian Open.

"[Pera] was hitting unbelievable shots in the first set, I didn’t really think there was much more I could do," Pegula said on court. "I just tried to change a couple of things, and stay relaxed, not get frustrated that she was playing some great tennis. She’s always very tough."

Following her first-round bye, Pegula builds her 2024 win-loss record to 2-1 in her second event of the season. As part of the defending champion American team at last week's United Cup, Pegula went 1-1, beating Ajla Tomljanovic but suffering an upset loss to Katie Boulter.

On Tuesday in Adelaide, Pegula went only 1-for-10 on break points in the first set as Pera's powerful left-handed game led to the unseeded player's early advantage. However, Pegula found her rhythm in the second set, where she hit 11 winners to six unforced errors.

Pegula edged ahead by a break at 4-3 in the third set, then gritted her way through a critical hold for 5-3 where she saved five break points. Pegula earned her sixth break of the day in the next game to close out Pera, who had beaten former World No.2 Paula Badosa in the first round.

Pegula will now face the winner of the all-qualifier affair between Katerina Siniakova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Thursday. Siniakova was the player who defeated Pera in the final round of qualifying.

