No.6 seed Jelena Ostapenko booked a spot in her first semifinal of the year with a 7-5, 6-3 quarterfinal victory over Marta Kostyuk at the Adelaide International on Thursday.

World No.12 Ostapenko of Latvia took 1 hour and 32 minutes to subdue 41st-ranked Kostyuk of Ukraine at the WTA 500 event and improved to 2-0 in their head-to-head (4-0 in sets).

2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko's power game was in fine form on Thursday, when she fired 30 winners to 17 unforced errors. Ostapenko's 5-2 first-set lead slid back to 5-5, but she broke Kostyuk's serve three times after that to move to victory.

"It was a tough match, of course, but finally I won in two sets, I managed it," Ostapenko said afterwards on court. "I feel like I was striking the ball well today. Even in the first set when it was 5-2 to 5-5, I still was playing my game, and then at the end I found it. Just happy to be through."

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina moved into the semifinals without striking a ball after her quarterfinal opponent, Laura Siegemund, withdrew from their match.

World No.15 Kasatkina is now one win away from repeating her finalist appearance at the second of last year's two Adelaide events.

Pegula battles to come back against Pavlyuchenkova

For the second round running, No.2 seed Jessica Pegula had to come from a set down to advance. The American needed 2 hours and 26 minutes to quell Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-7(1), 7-5, 6-4 from a set and a break down, surviving a barrage of 45 winners from the qualifier.

In the first set, Pegula was unable to get her own ground game going; five of her seven winners were aces, and they were outweighed by 10 unforced errors -- particularly in a tiebreak that Pavlyuchenkova dominated.

After an exchange of breaks early in the second set, Pavlyuchenkova seemed on the verge of victory when she held a break point at 5-5. But Pegula found another fine serve to save it, then took advantage of the 2021 Roland Garros finalist lapsing into error to snatch the set and move up 3-1 in the decider.

Pavlyuchenkova fought back to level at 3-3, but Pegula came up with her best shots in the home stretch -- a drop shot winner out of nowhere and a lethal forehand winner on the run. She got over the line after Pavlyuchenkova netted a sitter forehand, her 42nd of the match, down match point.

