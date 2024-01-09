No.6 seed Jelena Ostapenko booked a spot in her first semifinal of the year with a 7-5, 6-3 quarterfinal victory over Marta Kostyuk at the Adelaide International on Thursday.

World No.12 Ostapenko of Latvia took 1 hour and 32 minutes to subdue 41st-ranked Kostyuk of Ukraine at the WTA 500 event and improved to 2-0 in their head-to-head (4-0 in sets).

2017 Roland Garros champion Ostapenko's power game was in fine form on Thursday, when she fired 30 winners to 17 unforced errors. Ostapenko's 5-2 first-set lead slid back to 5-5, but she broke Kostyuk's serve three times after that to move to victory.

"It was a tough match, of course, but finally I won in two sets, I managed it," Ostapenko said afterwards on court. "I feel like I was striking the ball well today. Even in the first set when it was 5-2 to 5-5, I still was playing my game, and then at the end I found it. Just happy to be through."

Meanwhile, Daria Kasatkina moved into the semifinals without striking a ball after her quarterfinal opponent, Laura Siegemund, withdrew from their match.

World No.15 Kasatkina is now one win away from repeating her finalist appearance at the second of last year's two Adelaide events.

More to come...