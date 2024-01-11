Seeded players Barbora Krejcikova and Leylah Fernandez survived challenges from opponents ranked outside the Top 100 in their opening-round matches on Day 1 of the 2024 Australian Open.

No.9 seed Krejcikova of the Czech Republic battled to a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Japanese wild card Mai Hontama on Margaret Court Arena. Krejcikova, the 2021 Roland Garros champion, needed exactly two-and-a-half hours to subdue Hontama on Sunday.

Krejcikova, who has won two women's doubles titles and three mixed doubles titles at the Australian Open, needed all of her experience to get past 24-year-old Hontama, who was playing in only her second career Grand Slam main draw. Hontama was unfazed as she reeled off five games in a row to claim the one-set lead.

However, Krejcikova weathered a topsy-turvy second set, where seven of the ten games went against serve, to level the match. The Czech dropped serve in the opening game of the third set but charged back to claim victory.

Krejcikova won 53 percent of Hontama's first-service points in the third set on her way to the comeback win. The former World No.2 is now a perfect 5-0 in Australian Open first-round matches throughout her career.

"I'm really happy with the way how I was able to turn around the second set, with the way how I switched my game," Krejcikova said in press. "I think the second set was maybe the key, and then I feel in the third, definitely the break at 4-3 was the key to get the win."

In the second round, Krejcikova will face Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for the first time. Korpatsch defeated Jodie Burrage in three sets on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, No.32 seed Fernandez of Canada, the 2021 US Open finalist, defeated Czech qualifier Sara Bejlek 7-6(5), 6-2 in a clash between left-handers on John Cain Arena.

The two speedy youngsters battled for 1 hour and 33 minutes before 21-year-old Fernandez got the better of 17-year-old Bejlek. Fernandez was forced to the bitter end of the first set before squeaking out the tiebreak, then broke Bejlek three times in the second set.

Fernandez, who won her third career singles title at the end of last season in Hong Kong, had 27 winners to Bejlek's 17. The Canadian moves into the second round in Melbourne for the second straight year, as she seeks her first-ever trip to the Australian Open third round.

"It was a good match," Fernandez told the press. "It wasn't a perfect match, but I'm just glad that I was able to fight through some of the tough moments that I encountered in the first set and just kept fighting. When I had my chance to close it out in the breaker, I was just happy that I was able to execute it."

Fernandez will next face Alycia Parks of the United States, in their first meeting. Parks beat qualifier Daria Snigur in three sets on Sunday.

