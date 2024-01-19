Three 16-year-olds won their Australian Open first-round matches last week -- one of them (Mirra Andreeva) made it all the way to the fourth round. It was a harbinger of change, reflected in the diverse nature of the quarterfinals.

Wednesday’s two matches from the top half of the draw feature three players who have never reached this level at a Grand Slam. The fourth? Zheng Qinwen, who turned 21 in October, did it for the first time at last year’s US Open.

Given what’s already transpired -- the loss of so many top seeds -- it’s impossible to know if that experience gives her an edge.

“It’s tough to say like this because I think the people who arrive to quarterfinal, for sure they’re all feeling really well in this tournament,” Zheng told reporters. “They’re all going to give their best. I just can play my tennis and let’s see what can happen.”

Linda Noskova added: “I would not say that I will or I can easily win it. It’s going to be a tough match, and I am counting on that. At this point no matter who it is, it’s going to be tough.”

Since 1990, only three players ranked No.70 or lower have made the women’s semifinals -- Claudia Porwik (1990), Serena Williams (2007) and Mirjana Lucic (2017). Justine Henin made the semifinals as an unranked player with a wild card in 2010.

There could be two more Wednesday -- No.75 Anna Kalinskaya and No.93 Dayana Yastremska.

Here’s a breakdown of Wednesday’s two quarterfinals matches:

Linda Noskova vs. [Q] Dayana Yastremska (noon start in Melbourne, Tuesday 8 p.m. ET)

The winner of this first-time match will own a modest slice of history. Yastremska would become the lowest ranked player, excluding Henin, to reach the semifinals here in the past 40 years, and the second qualifier to do so after Christine Dorey in 1978. Noskova is the youngest women’s quarterfinalist since Agnieszka Radwanska and would become the youngest semifinalist since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007.

It was Noskova who took out World No.1 Iga Swiatek in the third round, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The 19-year-old from Czech Republic caught a break when Elina Svitolina retired from their fourth-round match with a back injury after only three games.

But it’s been Yastremska, a 23-year-old from Ukraine, who has really opened eyes. Only Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff lost fewer sets in the main draw to get here. Yastremska is 8-for-9. With three qualifying wins, she’s on a seven-match winning streak. She’s the first qualifier to reach the quarters at a Grand Slam since Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open.

“She’s a good player,” Yastremska said of Noskova. “I saw her couple matches. I think it's going to be a tough match but interesting match.”

Noskova returned the favor.

“I think she’s playing really great,” she said. “I think she’s more of an aggressive tennis player. So I guess we won’t have a lot of rallies, but I think that I will just have to be prepared for anything.”

No.12 Zheng Qinwen vs. Anna Kalinskaya (7:15 p.m. start in Melbourne, Wednesday 3:15 a.m. ET)

While it’s no great surprise to see Zheng here, Kalinskaya is a different matter. Incredibly, it’s the first time the 25-year-old has put together four straight match wins at the tour level.

In Brisbane, she forced Victoria Azarenka to a second-set tiebreak, and after winning two qualifying matches in Adelaide, she defeated fellow quarterfinalist Barbora Krejcikova in the first round. Here in Melbourne, Kalinskaya beat Sloane Stephens in the third round and Jasmine Paolini in the fourth.

“I think I don’t realize it yet,” Kalinskaya said. “I’m staying calm and positive. Just not think about what’s going on.”

BACK-TO-BACK Grand Slam quarterfinals for Zheng Qinwen 💪



The No.12 seed overpowers Dodin 6-0, 6-3 to progress to the last eight in Melbourne.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/gJ0XCDiZaj — wta (@WTA) January 22, 2024

Kalinskaya won the only previous meeting against Qinwen Zheng, in 2022 Guadalajara in three sets.

So far, Zheng has been an all-or-nothing proposition when it comes to serving. Heading into the quarters, she led all women with 34 aces -- and double faults (30) as well. With two full years of experience, she’s learned to manage her emotions, particularly when she’s favored to win.

“I come on the court [and] I feel I have confidence,” Zheng said. “Of course, you’re excited always to compete, but you can manage in the balance of excited how much you need. I remember that before there was lot of up and downs, right? Now it’s just more stable.”