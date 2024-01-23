Viktorija Golubic was at her creative best in the first round of the Thailand Open, dipping into her bag of tricks en route to defeating Laura Pigossi 6-1, 6-2.

The Swiss player reached match point with a flourish, swishing her racquet like a magic wand as she carved through a forehand approach. Pigossi's defense meant that Golubic still had to improvise once at net, where she showed off her full repertoire of volleys. A high backhand was followed by a florid chop, laden with spin. Finally a reflexed backhand down the line was enough to get past Pigossi.

Game, set, punch:

A glimpse into a @laurapigossi daring venture into the world of Muay Thai. 🥊#wta250 #thailandopen pic.twitter.com/19hej9q9Ry — WTA Thailand Open (@ThailandOpenHH) January 29, 2024

Elsewhere in Hua Hin, Diana Shnaider posted her first victory of 2024 in style, upsetting No.1 seed Magda Linette 6-4, 1-6, 6-1. The 19-year-old's forehand on the run was on song as she took out the 2020 champion.

Highlights: Shnaider d. Linette | Hibino d. Rakhimova

Two comebacks were halted at the first hurdle. Former World No.12 Wang Qiang returned to action following a 16-month hiatus, but was defeated 6-1, 6-1 in her first match since Tokyo 2022 by No.5 seed Wang Xiyu in 58 minutes. Meanwhile, qualifier Dalma Galfi needed just 68 minutes to race past wild card Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-0.

Nao Hibino pulled off a remarkable turnaround to defeat Kamilla Rakhimova 7-6(4), 6-0. The Japanese player trailed Rakhimova 5-0 in the first set before winning 13 of the next 14 games. She saved three set points in the opener: one down 5-0 and two more down 5-4, all on her own serve.