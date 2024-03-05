Fourteen shots into the rally, Coco Gauff wasn't holding back. Locked in a tight match with Karolina Pliskova, the two were trading shots that had them both stretching the limits of the court.

On the 15th shot, the No.3-seeded Gauff, showing off her quick feet, whipped a forehand squash shot past Pliskova to secure the point during their Round of 16 battle at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

That blistering winner was a mix of Gauff's quick thinking and athletic precision. She acknowledged the moment with a brief, almost sheepish raise of her hand -- a nod to the unexpected brilliance of the shot.

But make no mistake, it was Gauff's will and sharp instincts that earned her a hard-fought point.

Gauff would go on to win the match in three sets before falling in the quarterfinals.