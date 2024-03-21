No.8 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece picked up a sterling victory at the Miami Open on Thursday, toppling Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Sakkari had lost her opening match in Miami in each of the last two years -- granted, those losses were to former Top 10 players Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bianca Andreescu.

But by defeating Yuan in 1 hour and 19 minutes, the Greek reclaimed her winning ways in southern Florida. Sakkari's career-best showing in Miami is a semifinal run in 2021.

Yuan was another dangerous opening opponent for Sakkari. The 25-year-old from China has broken through in a big way over the past month: she won her first WTA singles title in Austin, made her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Indian Wells, and sits at a career-high ranking of No.37, just outside the Miami seedings.

But Sakkari halted the rising Chinese player's momentum, repeating her straight-sets win over Yuan from the first round of the 2023 Australian Open. On Thursday, Sakkari won 80 percent of her first-service points and converted five of her nine break points.

After briefly dipping out of the Top 10 earlier in the year, Sakkari has posted excellent results in the Sunshine Double thus far. Sakkari finished runner-up at Indian Wells last week, defeating No.3 Coco Gauff in the semifinals before falling to No.1 Iga Swiatek in the final.

