The recently-formed pairing of Barbora Krejcikova and Laura Siegemund reached their first final as a team at the Mutua Madrid Open, holding off No.1 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens 6-3, 7-5 in Friday's semifinals at the WTA 1000 event.

No.6 seeds Krejcikova and Siegemund fended off a last-minute surge by the reigning Australian Open champions Hsieh and Mertens and prevailed in 1 hour and 43 minutes. The victors converted six of their 10 break points to collect the straight-sets win.

Grand Slam doubles champions Krejcikova and Siegemund paired up for the first time at the start of this year, with quick success. Already in 2024, they had made the Adelaide semifinals, the Australian Open quarterfinals and the Stuttgart semifinals.

Krejcikova and Siegemund have eased through the field in this fortnight in Madrid, rolling into their maiden team final without dropping a set.

On Friday, after moving ahead by a set and a break, Siegemund served for the match at 5-3 in the second set. However, current WTA Doubles World No.1 Hsieh slammed an overhead on break point to pull the top seeds back on serve.

But Krejcikova and Siegemund regrouped, and they earned their first match point on Hsieh's serve at 6-5 after a series of strong forehands by Krejcikova. That chance was converted when a powerful return by Siegemund forced a netted error by Mertens, ending the clash.

Friday's evening semifinal will determine Krejcikova and Siegemund's final opponents. In Sunday's doubles championship, they will face either No.8 seeds and Spanish hopes Cristina Bucsa and Sara Sorribes Tormo, or unseeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anastasia Potapova.

