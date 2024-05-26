No.4 seed Elena Rybakina started slowly and needed two goes to seal the win. In between, she was near-untouchable as she defeated Greet Minnen 6-2, 6-3 on Tuesday in the first round of Roland Garros.

The former Wimbledon champion was playing her first match in over three weeks, since her Madrid semifinal loss to Aryna Sabalenka, after illness forced her to withdraw from Rome. There was a trace of rust at the start of the match, which she began with eight straight unforced errors, including a double fault to drop serve in the opening game. At the end, she squandered her first match point at 5-1 with a netted drop shot attempt, and needed a second chance to serve out victory.

But for the majority of the match, Rybakina was in dazzling form. From 2-0 down, she rattled off 10 successive games, raining winners down on Minnen from all parts of the court. The Kazakhstani's forehand was the bedrock of her run, but she also deployed successful drop shots repeatedly and was quick to swarm the net when opportunity presented itself.

In total, she fired 36 winners to 21 unforced errors, and won 14 out of 21 points at net.

Rus topples Kerber: Rybakina could have faced a fellow Grand Slam champion in the second round, but it was not to be. In a clash between left-handers, Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands defeated three-time major champion Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-4, 6-3.

World No.50 Rus needed 85 minutes to oust former World No.1 Kerber in their first meeting, clinching a spot in the second round against Rybakina. Rybakina beat Rus in the first round of Roland Garros two years ago.

Rus' heavy groundstrokes have served her well on clay throughout her career -- including in an upset of then-World No.2 Kim Clijsters at 2011 Roland Garros -- and she used them to perfection against Kerber on Tuesday. The Dutchwoman fired 28 winners, doubling Kerber's 14.

Meanwhile, Kerber had 10 more unforced errors than winners on the day. After a promising run to the Rome Round of 16 in her last event, Kerber could not get going at her first appearance in Paris since giving birth to her daughter last year.

More to come...