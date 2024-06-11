Former World No.1s Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki are set to return to Roland Garros to play the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Japanese Tennis Federation confirmed Osaka's selection, alongside 2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori. It will be Osaka's second Olympic games. The four-time Grand Slam champion was selected by Japan to light the Olympic flame at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympics offer Osaka a chance for redemption. In her last foray at Roland Garros, she held match point on World No.1 and eventual champion Iga Swiatek before losing 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 in the second round last month.

Wozniacki, 33, is set to play her fourth Olympics. She will join Clara Tauson and ATP No.15 Holger Rune. The Danish tennis federation confirmed its singles lineup for Paris 2024 last week.

Today I officially qualified for my 4th Olympics!!! Paris 2024, see you there!!! 🇩🇰 here a little throwback from Rio2016! pic.twitter.com/f51EhVmeUV — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) June 14, 2024

"One of the reasons I came back was to play at the Olympics,” Wozniacki said. “I’m very proud of coming back. I have nothing to prove, I love what I do.”

Players qualify for the women's singles event at the Olympics either by direct entry by ranking or in select circumstances. Ranked No.117 at the entry deadline, Wozniacki would have been eligible for one of the two spots reserved for former Grand Slam champions.

The 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu could have availed herself of that so-called "wild card" spot but has opted to skip the Olympics. Ranked No.209 at the entry cutoff, Raducanu confirmed her decision to decline a wild card entry during her run to the semifinals of the Rothesay Open last week.

"I'm very single-minded and I do things my own way and in my own time whenever I want," Raducanu told reporters. "So not in a diva way, just prioritizing my body and my health because I know if I'm fit, I know if I'm giving my 100 percent, I know great things are happening and coming.

"I just don't think there's any need to put additional stress on my body or any risk, especially with my history."

Raducanu also skipped Roland Garros to maximize her preparation for the grass-court season.

The ITF will release the full list of entries across all Olympic tennis disciplines on July 4.