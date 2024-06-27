Top 10 players Maria Sakkari and Jasmine Paolini kicked off their 2024 Wimbledon campaigns with first-round straight-sets wins on Monday.

No.9 seed Sakkari of Greece clinched her spot in the second round with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over American qualifier McCartney Kessler. Sakkari needed 1 hour and 11 minutes to oust World No.119 Kessler.

It was an important Grand Slam victory for Sakkari. The Greek has already won 20 matches at tour-level this year, but she had lost in the first round at four of the last five Grand Slam events.

"It felt a lot better than I expected," Sakkari said afterwards. "Obviously, you know, I've been struggling a little bit in Grand Slams in the last couple of tournaments, you know, with first-round losses. So that was in my mind.

"But I feel like today I was brave and strong enough to just overcome that fear. I think it was pretty solid from a tennis standpoint."

Sakkari is now a win away from making the third round of a Slam for the first time since the 2023 Australian Open. Her next opponent is Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands, who reached the second round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2012 by beating Yuan Yue 6-2, 6-3.

Sakkari has a commanding 5-0 head-to-head lead over Rus. One of those wins was a 6-1, 6-1 dismissal in the first round of 2021 Wimbledon.

Paolini prevails: No.7 seed Paolini of Italy posted her first-ever main-draw victory at Wimbledon by defeating Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-5, 6-3.

Roland Garros runner-up Paolini had lost in the first round of Wimbledon the last three years running, but she broke that duck by toppling 55th-ranked Sorribes Tormo in 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Indeed, coming into this year, Paolini had never won a main-draw match at any grass-court event on the Hologic WTA Tour. But the Italian carried her momentum from Roland Garros into last week's tournament on the lawns of Eastbourne, where she won two matches before falling to eventual champion Daria Kasatkina in the semifinals.

In Monday's match, Paolini grinded out a nearly hour-long first set, then built a hefty 4-0 lead in the second set. However, Sorribes Tormo battled back on serve at 4-3, aiming to deny Paolini a maiden victory in London. Paolini, though, regrouped to win the next two games and advance.

Paolini's next grass-court challenger will be Greet Minnen of Belgium, after World No.80 Minnen ousted British hope Heather Watson 7-5, 6-4 earlier on Monday. It will be the first meeting between Paolini and Minnen.

