No.4 seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, got her 2024 campaign in London off to a quick start with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round on Tuesday.

"Pleased with the win and looking forward to the next one," Rybakina said afterwards.

Rybakina of Kazakhstan needed 1 hour and 11 minutes to hold off Romania's Ruse, currently ranked No.152. Rybakina had previously defeated Ruse in straight sets at 2022 Miami.

Ruse, who has been ranked as high as World No.51 and won a WTA singles title at 2021 Hamburg, came through qualifying in fine form. The 26-year-old Ruse did not drop a set in her three qualifying matches. She started well against Rybakina, taking an early 3-1 lead.

But once Rybakina obtained her peak power under the closed roof of Court No.1, she romped through the next five games to grab the one-set lead. Despite falling behind the early break, Rybakina was a perfect 13-for-13 on her first-service points in the first set.

Rybakina kept up her momentum as she rolled to a 4-0 lead in the second set. After Rybakina fired a forehand winner to clinch that game, Ruse fell to the ground and grabbed her left knee, but the Romanian regrouped and won the next game to avert the bagel.

Nevertheless, Rybakina would not be stopped and she converted her second match point with a return winner. Rybakina is now 15-2 in Wimbledon main-draw matches during her career.

This year's ace leader, Rybakina fired three aces on Tuesday to improve her 2024 total to 270. She is well ahead of second-place Karolina Pliskova, who has hit 210 aces in 2024.

"Serve is definitely my strength," Rybakina said. "If it goes, it's amazing. Today I've been serving maybe not so many aces. I think it's pretty good in the end with the whole match if we look at it."

Rybakina will face Germany's Laura Siegemund in the second round. Former Top 30 player Siegemund, currently ranked No.72, defeated Kateryna Baindl 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday. Rybakina holds a 4-1 head-to-head lead over Siegemund, but they haven't played since 2022.