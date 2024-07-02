On Day 2 at Wimbledon, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro became the first woman in 30 years to knock out the defending champion in the first round. After beating defending champion Marketa Vondrousova, the 21-year-old Spaniard, who had never won a main-draw match at a Slam, told the Centre Court crowd they were witnessing the best day of her life.
She wasn't kidding. Not only did Bouzas Maneiro pick up her first Grand Slam win and Top 10 win, but by the end of the day she was featured alongside Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina in Wimbledon's compilation of the best shots of Day 2.
That's a good day's work.
Watch Bouzas Maneiro's courageous match-point winner, Rybakina's impressive drop-shot pickup, and Vondrousova's dazzling lefty forehand below:
