Three years after missing the Tokyo Olympic with a case of COVID-19, Coco Gauff will be the United States’ female flag-bearer at the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday.

The 20-year-old, ranked No.2 among Hologic WTA Tour players, will join four-time NBA champion LeBron James, the U.S. team announced Wednesday. Gauff will be the first American tennis player to carry the flag in the festivities that will take place along the River Seine in the city center.

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the opening ceremony,” Gauff said in a statement. “I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is.”

A good deal of that pride may come from the fact the selection came through a vote of the 593 athletes representing America in Paris. This was highlighted in comments from U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland.

“To be nominated by your teammates for this honor speaks volumes about the way in which Coco approaches her sport and her role as a member of Team USA,” Hirshland said.

Since missing the Tokyo Games -- her bags were packed and she was just days from flying from her Florida home -- Gauff has been vocal about her excitement regarding Paris and the familiar tennis venue of Roland Garros.

"I called my mom and I started crying,' Gauff said in an interview with NBC. "There are so many people more worthy than me. It's truly an honor."

The announcement came when fellow American tennis player Chris Eubanks presented Gauff with a special white jacket to wear in the opening ceremonies.

Coco Gauff is confirmed as the Team USA opening ceremony flag bearer for #Paris2024 alongside LeBron James. 🇺🇸 🔥#Olympics | #tennis pic.twitter.com/9vCO16MS7C — ITF (@ITFTennis) July 24, 2024

Gauff, the No.2 seed in singles, hopes to avenge her loss in the semifinals to No.1 Iga Swiatek. Along with longtime partner Jessica Pegula, she’ll be the No.1 seed in doubles as well. The reigning US Open champion Gauff will play mixed doubles with Taylor Fritz.

Gauff becomes the youngest U.S. flag bearer in Olympic history, supplanting alpine skier Cindy Nelson, who had the honor at the 1976 Winter Games in Innsbruck, Austria.

Additionally, Danka Kovinic of Montenegro will represent the WTA as a flag-bearer.

Competition begins Saturday.