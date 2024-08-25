No.27 seed Elina Svitolina showed off the full range of her skills to go up a set and a break on Ukrainian compatriot Anhelina Kalinina in the US Open second round.

The 2019 semifinalist hustled from corner to corner to retrieve Kalinina's aggressive groundstrokes, then turned defense into attack with a hard, flat crosscourt backhand. With Svitolina at net, Kalinina found good height on a running lob.

It might have done the job against most opponents, but Svitolina responded with a stroke of genius. Twisting and leaping into the air, she came up with an audacious backhand overhead drop shot that combined the athleticism of a slam dunk with creativity and finesse.

Svitolina went on to win 6-1, 6-2, her third win in as many meetings with Kalinina, to set up a marquee third-round clash with No.3 seed and defending champion Coco Gauff -- a rematch of January's Auckland final, which Gauff won 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3. Their overall head-to-head is tied at one win apiece.