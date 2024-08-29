NEW YORK -- In the latest start to a match in US Open history, World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka held off No.31 Ekaterina Alexandrova to win 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the third round to advance to the Round of 16.

The match began at 12:08 a.m., setting the record for the latest start of a men's or women's match in the history of the tournament. The prior record was set on Sept. 2, 1987, when Gabriela Sabatini defeated Beverly Bowes in a match that began at midnight.

The match finished at 1:48 a.m. It is tied for the second-latest finish for a women's singles match at the US Open. The 2016 first-round match between Madison Keys and Alison Riske, won by Keys 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-2, also finished at 1:48 a.m. The record was set in 2021 by Maria Sakkari and Bianca Andreescu, with the Greek star winning 6-7(2), 7-6(6), 6-3 at 2:13 a.m.

Alexandrova and Sabalenka were scheduled as the second night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The day session match between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, which lasted over four hours, had pushed into the evening, delaying the start of the night session by over an hour. The first match of the night between Alexei Popyrin and Novak Djokovic lasted over three hours, with Popyrin winning in four sets. The delays meant Alexandrova and Sabalenka did not take the court until near-midnight.

"They asked us for our opinion," Sabalenka told reporters after the match. "They were keeping the staff on the Grandstand so we would have the possibility to move but there was also a chance of rain. It was tricky. So we were waiting to see how the fourth set [of Popyrin-Djokovic]. If it would go to a fifth set I think we would move to Grandstand.

"But honestly I would prefer to play to play on such a beautiful stadium than on the Grandstand. it's a cool court too, but Ashe is different."

Tale of the tape: Sabalenka entered the US Open full of confidence and in form after her dominant run to the Cincinnati Open title. The World No.2 did not lose a set in Cincinnati and, after straight-set wins in her first two rounds, was riding a 14-set win streak until Alexandrova ended that run in the first set.

Having successfully defended her title at the Australian Open, Sabalenka is trying to become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to sweep both hard-court majors in a single season.

Alexandrova, 29, came into the match with an even 3-3 head-to-head record against Sabalenka. Her big serve and flat baseline game has proven problematic for the game's best, highlighted by wins over World No.1 Iga Swiatek and No.5 Jessica Pegula en route to the Miami Open semifinals in the spring.

How the match was won: Alexandrova eased through the 33-minute opening set with clutch serving and disciplined work on the baseline. Both players finished the set with 10 winners, but Alexandrova kept a cleaner sheet, hitting seven unforced errors compared to Sabalenka's 14.

"Honestly, I think she just crushed it, she played so well," Sabalenka said. "Honestly, I didn't really think I would have a chance to come back in the match because she was playing incredible tennis. So I'm really happy that I was able to stay focused no matter and I was able to turn around this match."

After a bathroom break to reset herself, Sabalenka dialed back her game and minimized her errors. She played more patient tennis from the baseline and took advantage of Alexandrova's dip in form. Alexandrova went from winning 76 percent of her first-serve points in the first set to under 40 percent in the second set. Sabalenka struck just three unforced errors in the second set.

Sabalenka strikes back!



She takes the second set 6-1. pic.twitter.com/HPxsrLuKKD — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2024

After just 68 minutes, the match went into a one-set shootout. Sabalenka continued her clean play in the third set, breaking Alexandrova immediately and consolidated to 2-0. She raced away to close out her eighth consecutive victory.

Stat of the match: After misfiring on 14 unforced errors in the first set, Sabalenka hit 12 for the remainder of the match.

Sabalenka on her recovery: "I really hope I will be in bed by 4:00 a.m. And then it's ok, I'll sleep in as long as possible and then I'm fine. But it's just tricky."

Up next: A runner-up to Coco Gauff last year, Sabalenka will face Belgium's Elise Mertens next for a spot in her first major quarterfinal. Mertens returned to the Round of 16 with a gritty effort to hold off 14th seed Madison Keys and win 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4.

It will be the 10th career meeting between Sabalenka and Mertens on Sunday. Sabalenka has dominated their head-to-head, winning seven of their nine matches, including their last six. It will be their first meeting since the 2023 Australian Open, which Sabalenka won 6-2, 6-3 during the run to her first Grand Slam title.