22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announced on Thursday that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season. His final event will be the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain in November.

"It is obviously a difficult decision," Nadal said in a video announcement posted to social media, "one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined."

As the news spread of the 38-year-old Spaniard's announcement, reactions from the Hologic WTA Tour players have flooded social media. Nadal served as a role model for many of the players, all of whom marveled and praised him for his relentless competitiveness, mental strength, and humility.

Katie Boulter said it best: "Nope, I/we refuse this application to retire."

Nope, I/we refuse this application to retire https://t.co/QuDOfuZ65I — Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) October 10, 2024

At the Dongfeng Voyah · Wuhan Open, World No.7 Zheng Qinwen was shocked to see the news when she walked off court after her comeback win over Leylah Fernandez to make the quarterfinals.

"I watched his match since I was a kid," Zheng said. "There's lots of memories. Even now sometimes I will search Rafael Nadal and watch his old matches when he had 19 years old, 20, when he's at his primetime.

"Of course, he inspire a lot to me. Even right now sometimes when I'm at difficult moment, I will think how strong is Rafael Nadal's mentality in the tennis."

From Ons Jabeur to Caroline Garcia, see more player reactions below:

Thank you @RafaelNadal for inspiring me and all of us ❤️🙏

You will be missed 😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/uixuSLG0V8 — Ons Jabeur (@Ons_Jabeur) October 10, 2024

Gracias a ti por todo lo que has hecho por este deporte. Se te echará de menos en los torneos 🥹🙌🏻 https://t.co/NbZA0O2iTK — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) October 10, 2024

Mil gracias a ti Rafa

❤️❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/TchPCNF8y7 — Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) October 10, 2024

I put off watching the Rafa video for the last hour cause I knew I’d cry — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) October 10, 2024

